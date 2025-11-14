The types of winter snacks that could lead to weight gain
- New research suggests that the type of fat in one's diet, not solely day length, significantly influences the body's internal clock and eating patterns.
- Saturated fats can trick the body's circadian rhythm into believing it is summer, potentially leading to increased cravings for high-calorie foods and subsequent weight gain.
- This phenomenon is linked to the PER2 protein, which tells the body to burn saturated fat or store it based on the season.
- Studies on mice revealed that those consuming high-saturated-fat diets struggled to adapt to simulated 'winter' conditions, unlike mice on lower-fat diets.
- Reducing the intake of saturated fats, especially during winter, could help correct these bodily imbalances, leading to improved sleep, energy levels, and overall health.