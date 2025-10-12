Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Weight loss jab sales surge across UK, report shows

Video Player Placeholder
The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • Sales of weight loss jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy reached 2.5 million in the UK by July, a seven-fold increase from the previous year, with an additional million sold by August.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting aims to make these "Ozempic-style" drugs more widely available on the NHS, though they are currently rarely available on free prescription.
  • Many Britons are purchasing the drugs privately, with Boots online pharmacy selling Wegovy at prices ranging from £125.10 to £206 for different dosages.
  • Streeting highlighted concerns about health inequality, stating that millions who cannot afford the jabs are disadvantaged, leading to health access determined by wealth.
  • Mounjaro became available on the NHS through GP practices in June, with plans to roll it out to 220,000 patients over three years, despite strict current eligibility criteria.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in