Wayne Lineker facing months of rehab after being diagnosed with chronic pneumonia

(Wayne Lineker/Instagram)
  • Wayne Lineker, owner of Ibiza’s O Beach club and brother of Gary Lineker, has been hospitalised in intensive care with "extremely dangerous" pneumonia.
  • He initially suspected Covid-19 or a heart attack after falling ill on a flight, but was diagnosed with chronic pneumonia after being admitted to hospital.
  • Lineker spent ten days in intensive care and is now in a respiratory ward, unable to walk, and anticipates months of rehabilitation and physiotherapy.
  • In a post on his Instagram, the 63-year-old said that he fell ill on a flight from Mauritius to Dubai and could not walk after spending time resting.
  • Lineker clarified to his fans that he is “out of the danger zone and intensive care” but is facing at least two months of rehabilitation and physio.

