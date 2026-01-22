Why binge-watching a TV show could be cause for concern
- New research indicates that binge-watching more than four episodes or more than three hours of television daily may be a symptom of loneliness.
- A study conducted by Huangshan University in China surveyed 551 adults, revealing that 61 per cent of the participants exhibited signs of a 'binge-watching addiction'.
- Published in the science journal PLOS One, the research found a significant correlation between heightened loneliness and increased levels of binge-watching addiction.
- The study suggests that individuals frequently utilise binge-watching as a coping mechanism to regulate negative emotions, particularly in response to feelings of loneliness.
- Researchers concluded that loneliness is a significant predictor of addictive binge-watching behaviour, distinguishing it from non-addictive forms of the activity.