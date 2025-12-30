Walmart issues update over app outage after users hit with error message
- Walmart has issued an update after customers complained that the retail chain’s app was down.
- Thousands of app users reported an outage Tuesday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector. Issues were also reported with the Spark Driver app.
- “Your app is down again!!!” one user wrote on X. “I’m expecting my groceries this am before work, and now there are issues, ITS ALWAYS SOMETHING with Walmart plus. GET IT TOGETHER!!”
- By 8:30 a.m. ET, Walmart said the app “should be back up and running.” In statements posted to its X account, Walmart wrote, “The app should be working now. If it's not for you, please try to uninstall and then reinstall. If you're still having issue, please DM us.”
- No immediate cause or reason for the outage was given, but some users on Downdetector confirmed their app appeared to be working again.