Here’s what the science says about treadmill desks
- The increase in working from home has highlighted the health risks of prolonged sitting, leading to interest in solutions like treadmill desks and walking pads.
- Studies indicate that using a treadmill desk can lead to improvements in health outcomes, including fat loss, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and metabolism.
- These devices facilitate regular, short walking breaks throughout the day, aligning with World Health Organisation recommendations that all physical activity, regardless of duration, is beneficial.
- While cognitive abilities are largely unaffected, some users may find typing and precise mouse movements challenging, making them less ideal for certain computer-intensive tasks.
- Although treadmill desks offer significant health benefits by increasing physical activity, they represent a financial investment, and simpler, more affordable methods of incorporating regular movement should also be considered.