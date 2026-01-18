Bruising easily could be a sign of this deficiency
- Easy bruising may indicate a nutritional imbalance, with experts highlighting a serious vitamin C deficiency as a potential cause.
- Vitamin C is essential for healthy skin, bones, and connective tissue, and as the body cannot produce nor store it, daily consumption is crucial.
- Adequate vitamin C intake can be achieved through a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, or via supplements if dietary intake is challenging.
- Beyond vitamin C deficiency, easy bruising can also be linked to deficiencies in zinc or vitamin B, as well as other factors like blood thinners and ageing skin.
- If symptoms such as bleeding gums or fatigue accompany easy bruising, and a severe vitamin C deficiency is suspected, it is important to consult a doctor.