Victoria Beckham gets Spice Girls’ support in video shared by son Cruz
- Victoria Beckham reunited with fellow Spice Girls members Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Emma Bunton for a singalong.
- The quartet performed a rendition of "Viva Forever" as Victoria's son, Cruz Beckham, played the guitar.
- Cruz Beckham shared the moment on Instagram on Thursday, 5 February, teasing an "exciting update" for his upcoming tour.
- Melanie "Mel B" Brown was notably absent from the shared video clip.
- The reunion follows an online statement from Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, who accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
