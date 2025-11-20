Victoria Beckham posts sweet Spice Girls collaboration with son Cruz
- Victoria Beckham shared a rare acoustic performance of the Spice Girls' song "Viva Forever" on Instagram.
- She harmonised with her son Cruz, 20, who played the guitar during the rendition.
- The performance was interrupted by David Beckham, who jokingly chimed in with an off-key falsetto.
- Victoria Beckham has not performed with the Spice Girls since their iconic show at the 2012 London Olympics.
- She previously hinted at a potential Spice Girls reunion in September by tagging her former bandmates in an Instagram post.