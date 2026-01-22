Victoria Beckham’s trademark of Brooklyn’s birth name explained
- Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's birth name was trademarked by his mother, Victoria Beckham, in 2017, alongside those of his siblings.
- This trademark grants Victoria Beckham commercial rights to his name across various goods and services, including cosmetics, clothing, and toys.
- The registration is due for renewal in December 2026, which could provide Brooklyn an opportunity to reclaim the rights to his name.
- Legal experts suggest Brooklyn could challenge the trademark on grounds such as 'passing off' if his name is misused, or 'bad faith' given it was registered when he was a minor.
- While challenging the trademark could be costly, Brooklyn retains the right under the Trade Marks Act to use his own name honestly in business, provided he respects his mother's registered rights.