Victoria Beckham gives insight into life post Brooklyn ‘blocking’
- Victoria Beckham shared social media clips of her life, including drinking tequila and preparing for the festive period.
- This comes amid reports that her son, Brooklyn Beckham, has allegedly blocked his entire family on social media.
- Cruz Beckham clarified that his parents did not unfollow Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz, but rather woke up to find themselves blocked.
- The Beckham family was notably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony in August.
- Brooklyn Beckham was also absent from his father's recent 50th birthday celebrations and knighthood ceremony.