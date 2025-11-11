Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Veterans Day closures: Here’s what is open and closed on federal holiday

It’s a day recognized federally, meaning post offices and libraries are closed, and federal government employees also have the day off
It’s a day recognized federally, meaning post offices and libraries are closed, and federal government employees also have the day off (AFP/Getty)
  • Veterans Day, observed for nearly a century in the U.S., originated as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I on 11 November 1918, becoming a federal holiday in 1938.
  • The holiday now recognises U.S. veterans of all wars and those currently serving, leading to the closure of government offices, post offices, and most banks, while stock markets and most major retailers remain open.
  • Many Veterans Day celebrations have been cancelled this year due to a government shutdown, which has also meant most federal employees are not working.
  • The ongoing government shutdown has severely impacted air travel, leading to thousands of flight cancellations as unpaid air traffic controllers have stopped showing up for work.
  • Although the Senate has begun steps to end the shutdown, experts predict it will take time for flight schedules to return to normal even after the government reopens.
