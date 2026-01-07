The healthy diet hack that helps slow down common cancer
- A study suggests that a diet rich in vegetables and probiotics could help slow the growth of low-risk prostate cancer.
- Researchers developed supplements from ingredients such as broccoli, turmeric, and green tea, combined with a specific Lactobacillus probiotic.
- In a trial of 212 men, over 90% who took the supplement and probiotic combination experienced either disease regression or stabilisation.
- The intervention significantly slowed prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression and also improved urinary symptoms, inflammation, and physical strength.
- While these initial findings are encouraging, longer-term studies are required to confirm if these dietary strategies can reduce the need for major medical interventions.