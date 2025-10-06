Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Health warning issued as ‘alarming’ vaping figures revealed

Headteacher reveals he has installed vaping alarms in school toilets
  • The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 100 million people vape globally, including nearly 15 million children aged 13 to 15.
  • Vaping rates among 13 to 15-year-olds are, on average, nine times higher than among adults, with 7.2 per cent of teenagers using e-cigarettes compared to 1.9 per cent of adults.
  • The WHO warns that e-cigarettes are "hooking kids on nicotine earlier" and risk undermining decades of progress in tobacco control, despite being marketed as harm reduction.
  • The report highlights that the vaping industry aggressively targets children and young people, particularly through underregulated digital channels.
  • While global tobacco use has decreased, the WHO urges governments to implement stronger tobacco control policies to counter the industry's promotion of new nicotine products, with the UK's Tobacco and Vapes Bill aiming to regulate this.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in