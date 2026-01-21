Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Valentino Garavani’s dogs join hundreds paying tribute to designer

Valentino's beloved pugs say goodbye at public viewing
  • Legendary designer Valentino Garavani, who died at the age of 93 in his Rome residence on Monday, is receiving final tributes in Italy.
  • A public viewing was held on Wednesday, 21 January, where his beloved pugs were present to bid him farewell.
  • Hundreds of people queued to pass in front of his casket and pay their respects.
  • Garavani was celebrated for his high-glamour gowns and trademark red, establishing his fashion house as an iconic symbol of Italian elegance.
  • His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.
