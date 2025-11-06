Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UPS customers warned of delays ahead of busy holiday season

UPS' largest shipping hub, Worldport, is located at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
UPS' largest shipping hub, Worldport, is located at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • UPS has warned customers about shipping delays after the devastating plane crash at its global aviation hub in Kentucky, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities.
  • A cargo plane crashed Tuesday at UPS Worldport, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, causing package sorting to be halted at the facility, which processes approximately 416,000 packages per hour.
  • The shipping giant said the crash will temporarily disrupt the supply chain and result in some delays but assured that contingency plans are in place to address the issue.
  • Tom Goldsby, professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, said UPS will most likely step up flights to its regional hubs to offset Worldport’s closure.
  • Customers affected are advised to check tracking details online, and UPS is expected to contact those with packages on the downed aircraft.
