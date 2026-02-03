US airline warns of system blackout affecting flight checkin and bookings
- United Airlines is undergoing a planned technology upgrade to its flight reservation system on February 4 between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. ET.
- During the maintenance window, many of United's web and app services, including online booking, check-in, and flight changes, will be unavailable.
- Passengers are advised to complete any necessary bookings, check-ins, or trip amendments, and download or print boarding passes, prior to the outage.
- Although flights will operate as normal, passengers checking in at airports should anticipate longer waiting times at counters.
- The upgrade involves relocating the booking system from an older data center in North Carolina to a new facility in Chicago, with the aim of improving reliability.
