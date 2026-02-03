Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US airline warns of system blackout affecting flight checkin and bookings

Passengers will be unable to cancel flights, book new flights or check-in, make seat selections or upgrades, or view or retrieve boarding passes in the app
Passengers will be unable to cancel flights, book new flights or check-in, make seat selections or upgrades, or view or retrieve boarding passes in the app (Getty/iStock)
  • United Airlines is undergoing a planned technology upgrade to its flight reservation system on February 4 between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. ET.
  • During the maintenance window, many of United's web and app services, including online booking, check-in, and flight changes, will be unavailable.
  • Passengers are advised to complete any necessary bookings, check-ins, or trip amendments, and download or print boarding passes, prior to the outage.
  • Although flights will operate as normal, passengers checking in at airports should anticipate longer waiting times at counters.
  • The upgrade involves relocating the booking system from an older data center in North Carolina to a new facility in Chicago, with the aim of improving reliability.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in