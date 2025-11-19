The most common examples of ultra-processed foods
- One in five Britons consume ultra-processed foods (UPFs) daily without realising, despite health warnings from experts like Steve Bennett.
- UPFs are industrially manufactured products with artificial additives, sugar, and salt, designed for shelf life and profit rather than nutrition, with the most common examples being breakfast cereals, ready meals, fizzy drinks and packaged snacks like crisps or sweets.
- The high sugar content in UPFs can silently lead to metabolic dysfunction, increasing risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems due to the body's struggle to regulate blood sugar.
- Many 'healthy' labelled products, such as 'wholegrain' cereals, low-fat yoghurts, and protein bars, are deceptive UPFs, often stripped of protective fibre and loaded with sugar.
- Experts advise consumers to be wary of long ingredient lists and deceptive marketing, as the removal of fibre in UPFs allows sugar to flood the bloodstream rapidly, posing particular risks to older adults.