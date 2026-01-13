Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New study identifies impact of ultra-processed food on over-65s

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you? | Decomplicated
  • A new study reveals that older adults can significantly reduce their intake of ultraprocessed foods while maintaining a balanced diet, leading to improvements in appetite and metabolism markers.
  • The research, conducted by Moul Dey and colleagues, involved Americans aged 65 and older, many of whom had existing metabolic risk factors.
  • Participants followed two eight-week diets, one meat-based and one vegetarian, where ultraprocessed foods constituted less than 15 per cent of total calories, a substantial reduction from typical American diets.
  • During the periods of reduced ultraprocessed food consumption, participants naturally consumed fewer calories, lost weight (including total and abdominal fat), and exhibited improved insulin sensitivity, healthier cholesterol levels, and reduced inflammation.
  • These findings suggest that a realistic reduction in ultraprocessed foods offers measurable health benefits for older adults beyond just weight loss, contributing to healthy ageing.
