Is rail travel in Britain actually more expensive than Europe?
- Despite perceptions of high costs, research indicates that UK domestic intercity rail fares are broadly comparable to those in France and Germany, although British trains are typically slower.
- The UK is only found to be disproportionately expensive for immediate departure Eurostar services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam compared to continental European prices.
- Spain stands out for its low fares and extensive high-speed network, with competition between four rail firms enabling journeys like Seville to Madrid to cost as little as £6 when booked in advance.
- Italy benefits from operator competition, offering competitive immediate departure fares and very low prices for slower trains booked ahead, while Germany provides a €58 monthly 'Deutschlandticket' for unlimited travel on slower services.
- The study concludes that competition among rail operators is the main driver of lower intercity fares, with the UK also having 'split ticketing' options to significantly reduce high walk-up prices.