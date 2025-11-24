Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is rail travel in Britain actually more expensive than Europe?

Tickets on the Spanish network were considerably more affordable than the British offering
Tickets on the Spanish network were considerably more affordable than the British offering (Getty/iStock)
  • Despite perceptions of high costs, research indicates that UK domestic intercity rail fares are broadly comparable to those in France and Germany, although British trains are typically slower.
  • The UK is only found to be disproportionately expensive for immediate departure Eurostar services to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam compared to continental European prices.
  • Spain stands out for its low fares and extensive high-speed network, with competition between four rail firms enabling journeys like Seville to Madrid to cost as little as £6 when booked in advance.
  • Italy benefits from operator competition, offering competitive immediate departure fares and very low prices for slower trains booked ahead, while Germany provides a €58 monthly 'Deutschlandticket' for unlimited travel on slower services.
  • The study concludes that competition among rail operators is the main driver of lower intercity fares, with the UK also having 'split ticketing' options to significantly reduce high walk-up prices.
