New Uber kiosks unveiled as ride share giant announces three changes
- Uber is introducing new physical kiosks for booking rides, with the first one set to debut at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal C in New York City.
- The kiosks are especially useful for international travelers without local data plans, allowing them to book a ride by entering their destination and receiving a paper receipt, and they don’t need to have the app downloaded.
- Future kiosks are planned for hotels, ports, and other international airports, with major events like the World Cup providing expansion opportunities.
- “Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then start your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible,” Uber said while announcing the news.
- Uber also announced a new Uber Shuttle service at Newark Liberty International Airport, making all three major New York City-area airports accessible by its shuttle service, and a new way to tip drivers from a phone’s lock screen.