New research exposes the problem with trigger warnings
- A study has revealed that trigger warnings, intended to flag potentially distressing content, may actually encourage young people to view the posts.
- Researchers in Australia found that almost 90 per cent of young people who encountered a trigger warning still chose to view the content out of curiosity.
- The study, which tracked 261 participants aged 17 to 25, indicated that a history of trauma or PTSD symptoms did not make individuals more likely to avoid flagged content.
- Lead author Dr Victoria Bridgland suggested a “forbidden fruit” effect, where vague warnings spark curiosity and make people want to discover what they are missing.
- The findings prompt a reconsideration of how and why trigger warnings are used, with calls for further research into more effective online mental health support.