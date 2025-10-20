Pet owners warned court ruling will cut flight compensation
- A new ruling by a top European court will classify pets as baggage on flights, altering compensation rules for lost animals.
- This reclassification means airlines will no longer be required to pay higher compensation if a pet goes missing during air travel.
- The decision stems from a case where a dog escaped its carrier at Buenos Aires airport and was never recovered.
- The pet owner's claim for €5,000 (£4,340) was rejected because no special declarations were made when the animal was checked in.
- Watch the video in full above.