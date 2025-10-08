Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh health warning issued over strong painkiller

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines
  • New research indicates that the painkiller tramadol offers only slight alleviation for chronic pain, with its potential side effects possibly outweighing any perceived benefits.
  • A study published in BMJ Evidence Based Medicine, which assessed 19 clinical trials, found tramadol's impact on chronic pain to be small and below what would be considered clinically effective.
  • Researchers noted a doubling in the risk of harms associated with tramadol compared with placebo drugs, primarily driven by a higher proportion of heart disease, chest pain, and congestive heart failure.
  • Other reported side effects included nausea, dizziness, constipation, and sleepiness.
  • Given these trends and findings, experts concluded that the use of tramadol and other opioids should be minimised to the greatest extent possible.
