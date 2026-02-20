Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent warning over fried rice sold at major US supermarket

Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice with specific batch numbers may contain pieces of glass
Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice with specific batch numbers may contain pieces of glass (Trader Joes)
  • Millions of pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products are being recalled across the US and Canada due to potential glass contamination.
  • Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. is withdrawing nearly 3.4 million pounds of products, including Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice and Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Rice.
  • The affected Trader Joe's product has best-by dates from 8 September to 17 November 2026 and the establishment number P-18356.
  • Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Rice, sold exclusively in Canada, has best-by dates from 9 September to 12 November 2026.
  • The recall was prompted by four consumer complaints of finding glass pieces, though no injuries have been reported; consumers are advised to discard or return the products.
