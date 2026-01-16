Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why cruise lovers will enjoy new Norwegian ship

Norwegian Aura will feature a new Ocean Heights adventure zone
Norwegian Aura will feature a new Ocean Heights adventure zone (Norwegian Cruise Line)
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is set to launch its largest ever ship, Norwegian Aura, in 2027, which will be 10 per cent bigger than its sister ships, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.
  • The new Prima Plus class vessel will feature an Ocean Heights four-deck adventure area with five waterslides, an 82-foot ropes course, and a 25-foot rock climbing wall.
  • Norwegian Aura will boast the fleet's largest pool deck, over 20 per cent bigger than its predecessors, and an 11 per cent larger Ocean Boulevard promenade with expanded activity zones for all ages.
  • The ship's luxury offering, The Haven By Norwegian, will include 30 per cent more suites, the most in the fleet, designed by Piero Lissoni, and will feature a dedicated sundeck with a panoramic infinity pool.
  • Following a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy, to Barcelona, Spain, on 21 May 2027, Norwegian Aura will homeport in Miami for its inaugural season from June 2027.
