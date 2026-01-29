Tomodachi Life gets 2026 Nintendo Switch release date
- Nintendo has announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released on Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2026.
- This new installment marks the first entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over a decade.
- The game, initially announced last March, will be fully playable on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, though a dedicated edition is not planned.
- Players will manage an island populated by Mii characters, which can be created to resemble friends, family, or themselves.
- Gameplay involves customizing Mii characters' personalities and voices, then observing and influencing their daily lives and interactions on the island.
