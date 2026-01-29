Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tomodachi Life gets 2026 Nintendo Switch release date

This new installment marks the first entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over a decade
This new installment marks the first entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over a decade (Getty Images)
  • Nintendo has announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be released on Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2026.
  • This new installment marks the first entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over a decade.
  • The game, initially announced last March, will be fully playable on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, though a dedicated edition is not planned.
  • Players will manage an island populated by Mii characters, which can be created to resemble friends, family, or themselves.
  • Gameplay involves customizing Mii characters' personalities and voices, then observing and influencing their daily lives and interactions on the island.

