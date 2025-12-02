Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tommy Fury told Bambi to ‘punch, not bite’ after she bit children at nursery

Tommy Fury says he encouraged Bambi to box after biting incidents
  • Tommy Fury revealed he encouraged his daughter Bambi to "start boxing" after she was involved in numerous biting incidents.
  • The revelation was made in the latest episode of his show, "Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury", released on Tuesday, 2 December.
  • During a call, his partner Molly-Mae Hague informed him that their two-year-old daughter had bitten another child.
  • Fury defended Bambi, stating she needed to "stand up for herself" and that he had told her to "punch, not to bite."
  • He jokingly added that he had shown her "a few combinations" but she had ultimately preferred biting.
