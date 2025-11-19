Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympian emphasises the mental health benefits of popular hobby

Tom Daley reveals what he has been knitting during Paris Olympics
  • Olympic diver Tom Daley has retired from his sporting career and is now dedicated to promoting knitting and crochet.
  • He has launched a range of 'Made With Love by Tom Daley' craft kits in collaboration with Hobbycraft, aiming to encourage more people to take up the hobby.
  • Daley, who famously knitted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, emphasises the mental health benefits of crafting, such as mindfulness and stress reduction.
  • He hopes to challenge the perception of knitting as an older person's pastime, aiming to attract a younger audience and advocating for it to be taught in schools.
  • Now living in Los Angeles, Daley continues his crafting journey by hosting Channel 4's Game Of Wool and dedicates at least an hour daily to his passion.
