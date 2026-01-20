The common sleep condition that could be damaging your teeth
- Teeth grinding or clenching, known as bruxism, is an involuntary action affecting nearly one in six people while sleeping and one in four while awake.
- While mild bruxism is usually harmless, frequent or forceful grinding can lead to tooth damage, jaw pain, headaches, and can be expensive to manage.
- Bruxism is often linked to a combination of physical, mental, and lifestyle factors, including stress, anxiety, certain medications, and sleep apnoea.
- Dentists diagnose bruxism by examining worn teeth, chipped fillings, and other oral signs, and may inquire about jaw pain, headaches, and sleep experiences.
- Management options include night guards, physiotherapy, pain relief, and addressing underlying causes like stress or sleep apnoea, with Botox being a less common, temporary solution.