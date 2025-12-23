Beloved TikTok star dies ‘surrounded by love’ after massive stroke
- TikTok star Agnes, known online as EpicGamerGrandma, has died peacefully at the age of 78.
- Her death on December 21 was announced by her grandson, Culsans, who stated she was surrounded by love.
- Agnes's health had significantly worsened in October due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), followed by a major stroke.
- She amassed over 2.4 million followers on TikTok, alongside significant followings on Instagram and YouTube, where she shared videos of her playing games like Minecraft.
- Her grandson highlighted her legacy of showing that life does not end at a certain age and that elders can find new communities and express themselves online.