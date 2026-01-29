Why people are deleting TikTok and what they are downloading instead
- The number of TikTok users uninstalling the app in the US has surged by nearly 150 per cent since an investment group loyal to President Donald Trump took over its American operations.
- Users have raised censorship concerns, citing instances where videos critical of Trump and ICE appeared to receive no views, and the word 'Epstein' was blocked in messages.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a probe into whether TikTok is censoring content, which could violate state law.
- TikTok acknowledged the incidents, attributing them to widespread technical issues caused by a power outage at a US data centre, and denied having rules against sharing the name Jeffrey Epstein.
- Concerns about TikTok's new ownership and updated privacy policy have led to a significant increase in downloads for rival apps like Skylight and UpScrolled.
