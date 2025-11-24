Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thanksgiving weather warning issued as travelers brace for heavy rain and snow

Vehicles travel on Interstate 495, the Capital Beltway, on November 27, 2024 in Tysons Corner, Virginia
Vehicles travel on Interstate 495, the Capital Beltway, on November 27, 2024 in Tysons Corner, Virginia (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • Widespread stormy weather is already causing significant disruptions to Thanksgiving travel across the U.S., with 3,200 flights delayed or canceled on Monday morning.
  • The holiday period is anticipated to be the busiest in nearly 15 years, with approximately 82 million Americans expected to travel, predominantly by road.
  • Major travel hubs, including Dallas airports, have been severely impacted by thunderstorms, leading to numerous flight cancelations and delays.
  • Regions across the US are facing diverse severe weather conditions, from heavy snow in the Midwest and Rockies to flooding rain in the South and an atmospheric river in the Pacific Northwest.
  • Authorities such as the FAA and National Weather Service have issued warnings about hazardous travel, advising passengers to prepare for difficult journeys and potential delays.
