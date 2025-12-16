Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Classic video game reimagined with drones

Taiwan's Top Red Bull Tetris Player Gears Up for Dubai Final
  • An e-sports final for Tetris in Dubai established a new world record for the largest game ever played.
  • The spectacle involved over 2,000 drones replicating Tetris blocks in the sky, creating the first live playable game of its kind.
  • Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov expressed his delight, stating it was a 'dream come to life' to see the game played with drones.
  • After more than 7 million qualifying games globally, Fehmi Atalar from Türkiye won the final with a score of 168,566 in five minutes.
  • The Red Bull event, held between 11-13 December, was the first officially sanctioned global Tetris world championship of this nature.
