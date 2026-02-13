Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tesco makes major Clubcard announcement – what it means for shoppers

  • Tesco plans to extend its Clubcard loyalty scheme to include under-18s for the first time this year.
  • The Clubcard scheme provides discounted prices on thousands of products and allows members to earn points for vouchers.
  • Consumer champion Which? and other campaigners have welcomed the move, having previously called for supermarkets to remove 'unfair restrictions' on loyalty schemes.
  • The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had also urged supermarkets to make loyalty prices more accessible, including for under-18s.
  • While most supermarket loyalty schemes currently require members to be 18 or over, some, like Morrisons and Co-op, offer alternative access for younger customers.
