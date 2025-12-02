Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three ways to protect your teeth from sugar

The Conversation Original report by José Lemos, Jacqueline Abranches
Related: Dentist claims she can tell if you are right or left-handed just by looking in your mouth
  • Within seconds of your first bite or sip of something sugary, oral bacteria begin to produce acids, which rapidly increase mouth acidity and can dissolve tooth enamel.
  • Saliva naturally helps by washing away excess sugars and neutralising these acids, while other beneficial bacteria compete with cavity-causing ones.
  • However, frequent intake of sugary foods and drinks can overwhelm these natural defences, allowing harmful bacteria to thrive.
  • Cavity-causing bacteria also form sticky biofilms, known as plaque, on teeth, which protect them from saliva and lead to continuous acid production and tooth decay.
  • To protect teeth, it is advised to reduce sugar intake, consume sweets during meals and maintain regular brushing and daily flossing.
In full

