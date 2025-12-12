Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How your daily cuppa could be benefiting your health

Regularly drinking tea has been linked to higher bone density
Regularly drinking tea has been linked to higher bone density (Getty Images)
  • A new study has revealed that regular tea drinkers exhibit higher bone mineral density (BMD) compared to those who did not consume tea.
  • Moderate coffee consumption did not negatively impact bone density, but drinking over five cups daily was linked to reduced BMD levels.
  • Researchers from Flinders University analysed data from nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older over a decade to reach these conclusions.
  • Experts noted that even modest improvements in bone density could lead to fewer fractures across large populations, with tea particularly beneficial for women with obesity.
  • Professor Enwu Liu suggested that moderate tea intake could support bone health, especially for older women, while cautioning against very high coffee consumption, particularly for those who drink alcohol.
