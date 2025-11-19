Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The big change coming to Target stores after shopper complaints

Target executives say the additional investment is necessary after the company logged its 12th consecutive quarter of weak or falling sales
Target executives say the additional investment is necessary after the company logged its 12th consecutive quarter of weak or falling sales (Getty/iStock)
  • Target has announced a significant overhaul to overcome a sales slump, investing approximately $5 billion in upgrades next year.
  • The investment will focus on improving stores, updating product selections, and enhancing its website and digital systems after customer complaints about messy stores, empty shelves, and less exciting products.
  • Key initiatives include cutting prices on 3,000 everyday items, offering trendy exclusive merchandise, and implementing a “10-4 program” to improve staff-customer interactions.
  • The new rule requires employees to smile, make eye contact and greet customers within 10 feet, along with offering help to customers once they’re within four feet.
  • Target is also partnering with OpenAI to integrate a ChatGPT-powered app, allowing shoppers to browse and add products directly to their carts.
