Target announces change aimed at making holiday shopping easier
- Target is expanding its next-day delivery service, which is now available in 35 major US metropolitan areas across the country.
- The service allows customers to receive online orders the day after purchase, covering 85 percent of items available in Target stores.
- Next-day delivery is free for orders over $35, or for members of Target Circle 360 and those using the Target Circle Card.
- This expansion, announced during the busy holiday shopping season, follows Target's announcement of a $5 billion investment to revamp stores, enhance product selection, and improve digital systems, addressing customer feedback and aiming to boost sales.
- Additionally, Target has cut prices on 3,000 everyday items and plans to offer exclusive merchandise to attract shoppers during the holiday period.