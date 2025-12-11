Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Target announces change aimed at making holiday shopping easier

Target has also extended its hours fro 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Target has also extended its hours fro 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Target is expanding its next-day delivery service, which is now available in 35 major US metropolitan areas across the country.
  • The service allows customers to receive online orders the day after purchase, covering 85 percent of items available in Target stores.
  • Next-day delivery is free for orders over $35, or for members of Target Circle 360 and those using the Target Circle Card.
  • This expansion, announced during the busy holiday shopping season, follows Target's announcement of a $5 billion investment to revamp stores, enhance product selection, and improve digital systems, addressing customer feedback and aiming to boost sales.
  • Additionally, Target has cut prices on 3,000 everyday items and plans to offer exclusive merchandise to attract shoppers during the holiday period.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in