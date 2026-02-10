Target becomes latest retailer to cut jobs as new CEO takes over
- Target is launching a major restructuring plan that includes cutting hundreds of jobs as its new CEO Michael Fiddelke takes over, according to reports.
- Approximately 500 positions are being eliminated, 400 in supply chain operations and 100 at the store district level, though store-level roles remain unaffected, an internal memo obtained by NBC News said.
- The changes aim to streamline management, simplify operations, and reallocate resources to improve the in-store customer experience.
- The restructuring follows 12 consecutive quarters of weak or declining sales, as Target struggles to compete with rivals such as Walmart and Amazon.
- The company has been impacted by softer consumer spending on non-essential items and previously cut 1,800 corporate jobs in October as part of its modernization efforts.
