Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Taco Bell to add new crispy chicken menu items in collaboration with Frank’s RedHot

The Surprising History of Taco Bell
  • Taco Bell is introducing new menu items featuring Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce across the U.S. starting October 16.
  • The new sauce blends Frank's original heat with Taco Bell's smoky Diablo and Spicy Ranch flavors.
  • The limited-time offerings include a Crispy Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, Soft Taco Nacho Fries, and Crispy Chicken Strips, all based on their Crispy Chicken Tender.
  • Diners have the option to substitute the Frank's RedHot Diablo sauce with Avocado Ranch for a milder taste.
  • Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, emphasized the brand's commitment to sauce innovation and using crispy chicken as a platform for new flavor collaborations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in