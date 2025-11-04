Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney finally addresses American Eagle backlash

Trump weighs in on American Eagle's Sydney Sweeney ad controversy
  • Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the backlash surrounding her American Eagle jeans advertisement in a new interview with GQ.
  • The campaign's wordplay on 'jeans' and 'genes' sparked a debate concerning race and beauty standards, which Sweeney said “was a surprise”.
  • Sweeney said she was largely unaware of the extent of the controversy due to her demanding 16-hour filming schedule for 'Euphoria'.
  • President Donald Trump publicly supported Sweeney, calling her ad “fantastic” after learning she was a registered Republican, which she described as “surreal”.
  • Her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, also defended Sweeney, dismissing the backlash as 'bulls***' and advising against engaging with such public discourse.
