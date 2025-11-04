Sydney Sweeney finally addresses American Eagle backlash
- Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the backlash surrounding her American Eagle jeans advertisement in a new interview with GQ.
- The campaign's wordplay on 'jeans' and 'genes' sparked a debate concerning race and beauty standards, which Sweeney said “was a surprise”.
- Sweeney said she was largely unaware of the extent of the controversy due to her demanding 16-hour filming schedule for 'Euphoria'.
- President Donald Trump publicly supported Sweeney, calling her ad “fantastic” after learning she was a registered Republican, which she described as “surreal”.
- Her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, also defended Sweeney, dismissing the backlash as 'bulls***' and advising against engaging with such public discourse.