‘Miracle baby’ born after being found behind woman’s 22-pound cyst
- A California mom is celebrating the birth of her “miracle baby” after learning she was pregnant because of a 22-pound cyst in her ovary.
- Suze Lopez, 41, was set to have the cyst removed and when she went in for a test before surgery, doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center told her she had a rare ectopic pregnancy, meaning her baby was growing outside her uterus.
- “Suze was pregnant, but her uterus was empty, and a giant benign ovarian cyst weighing over 20 pounds was taking up so much space,” her doctor said. “We then discovered a nearly full-term baby boy in a small space in the abdomen, near the liver, with his butt resting on the uterus.”
- When she went into labor, the delivery was complex, requiring a specialized team and 11 units of blood due to severe hemorrhaging.
- Both Suze and her son, Ryu, are now healthy at home, with Suze calling her baby a "modern-day miracle" after she tried for a second child for nearly 20 years.