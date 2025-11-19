Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is surgical menopause? Here’s how it’s different

The Conversation Original report by Carolyn Ee, Amanda Vincent
Expert debunks common menopause myths
  • Menopause typically occurs naturally around age 49, but it can also be triggered by the surgical removal of the ovaries or medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
  • Surgical menopause occurs when women have their ovaries removed to treat conditions such as ovarian cancer, and usually results in more severe symptoms due to a rapid decline in oestrogen levels.
  • Menopause occurring between 40 and 45 years is classified as early menopause, while before 40 it is termed premature ovarian insufficiency, affecting 12 per cent and 4 per cent of women, respectively.
  • Low oestrogen from these conditions can lead to symptoms including vaginal dryness, bone loss, impaired brain function, and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
  • Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is the primary treatment for premature ovarian insufficiency and early menopause, and new evidence-based guidelines were updated in 2024 to improve patient care.
