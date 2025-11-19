What is surgical menopause? Here’s how it’s different
- Menopause typically occurs naturally around age 49, but it can also be triggered by the surgical removal of the ovaries or medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
- Surgical menopause occurs when women have their ovaries removed to treat conditions such as ovarian cancer, and usually results in more severe symptoms due to a rapid decline in oestrogen levels.
- Menopause occurring between 40 and 45 years is classified as early menopause, while before 40 it is termed premature ovarian insufficiency, affecting 12 per cent and 4 per cent of women, respectively.
- Low oestrogen from these conditions can lead to symptoms including vaginal dryness, bone loss, impaired brain function, and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
- Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is the primary treatment for premature ovarian insufficiency and early menopause, and new evidence-based guidelines were updated in 2024 to improve patient care.