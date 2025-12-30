Super bug resistant to all antibiotics rapidly spreading across US
- Candida auris, a deadly fungus resistant to all types of antibiotics, is rapidly spreading across the US, with over 7,000 infections reported in 27 states.
- This 'superbug' poses a significant threat to vulnerable patients in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, due to its ease of transmission and resistance to treatment.
- The fungus is particularly concerning because it can survive on surfaces, is difficult to identify with standard lab tests, and has developed mechanisms to resist antifungal drugs.
- Health officials note its increasing virulence and rapid global spread, with current US case numbers approaching last year's record of over 7,500.
- Experts are advocating for enhanced surveillance, improved diagnostics, better infection control measures, and the development of new antifungal agents to combat its proliferation.