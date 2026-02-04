Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The celebrities set to feature in this year’s Super Bowl commercials

Sabrina Carpenter dates man made of Pringles in Super Bowl ad
  • Super Bowl commercials are a significant draw, with ad spots costing up to $10 million for a 30-second slot this year.
  • The event offers an unparalleled advertising opportunity due to its massive audience, with last year's game attracting an estimated 127.7 million viewers.
  • Companies invest heavily in these ads to build brand awareness and acquire new customers, with memorable and impactful commercials being key to success.
  • This year's ad inventory was sold out by September, with a notable presence from the technology, pharmaceutical, and wellness industries.
  • Celebrities such as Adrien Brody, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg, and Elle Fanning are featuring in some of the high-profile advertisements at this year’s Super Bowl.
