The celebrities set to feature in this year’s Super Bowl commercials
- Super Bowl commercials are a significant draw, with ad spots costing up to $10 million for a 30-second slot this year.
- The event offers an unparalleled advertising opportunity due to its massive audience, with last year's game attracting an estimated 127.7 million viewers.
- Companies invest heavily in these ads to build brand awareness and acquire new customers, with memorable and impactful commercials being key to success.
- This year's ad inventory was sold out by September, with a notable presence from the technology, pharmaceutical, and wellness industries.
- Celebrities such as Adrien Brody, Sabrina Carpenter, Andy Samberg, and Elle Fanning are featuring in some of the high-profile advertisements at this year’s Super Bowl.
