This simple exercise can help preserve muscle as you age
- Age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, significantly impairs daily activities and independence, with periods of hospitalisation or illness accelerating this decline.
- Building a ”muscle savings account” through strength training is crucial, particularly for older adults who find it harder to regain lost muscle after inactivity.
- New research demonstrates that effective muscle and strength gains can be achieved without the need for heavy weights, making strength training more accessible.
- Lighter weight training, involving 20-25 repetitions until fatigue, is shown to be highly beneficial for maintaining and increasing muscle mass.
- Even one weekly session of lighter-weight strength training can significantly improve muscle reserves, providing essential insurance for future independence and well-being.