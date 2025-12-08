The unique and irreversible side effects of steroid use for women
- Emerging evidence indicates a significant increase in anabolic steroid use among women, with a 2024 review showing 4 per cent of women have used them, up from 1.6 per cent in 2014.
- This rise is linked to the growing popularity of women's strength sports, the influence of social media 'fitfluencers' promoting performance-enhancing drugs, and encouragement from male friends, partners, or coaches.
- Women face unique and often irreversible side effects from steroid use, including voice deepening, increased body hair, and menstrual irregularities, alongside risks from toxic contaminants in illicit products.
- Many women are less informed about the long-term health dangers of steroids and frequently avoid seeking medical assistance due to the considerable stigma associated with their use.
- Effective harm reduction strategies include developing women-specific health promotion education, engaging with women on social media platforms, and reducing stigma within healthcare services to encourage help-seeking.