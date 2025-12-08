Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The unique and irreversible side effects of steroid use for women

The Conversation Original report by Samuel Cornell, Timothy Piatkowski
Strictly star John Whaite opens up about his struggle with steroid addiction
  • Emerging evidence indicates a significant increase in anabolic steroid use among women, with a 2024 review showing 4 per cent of women have used them, up from 1.6 per cent in 2014.
  • This rise is linked to the growing popularity of women's strength sports, the influence of social media 'fitfluencers' promoting performance-enhancing drugs, and encouragement from male friends, partners, or coaches.
  • Women face unique and often irreversible side effects from steroid use, including voice deepening, increased body hair, and menstrual irregularities, alongside risks from toxic contaminants in illicit products.
  • Many women are less informed about the long-term health dangers of steroids and frequently avoid seeking medical assistance due to the considerable stigma associated with their use.
  • Effective harm reduction strategies include developing women-specific health promotion education, engaging with women on social media platforms, and reducing stigma within healthcare services to encourage help-seeking.
In full

