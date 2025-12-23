States with lowest gas prices as drivers receive a ‘gift’ at the pump
- US drivers are benefiting from lower gas prices this holiday season, with December marking the cheapest month for pump prices in four years.
- The national average for unleaded gas has consistently stayed below $3 a gallon since Dec. 2, reaching a low of approximately $2.85 a gallon Monday and rising to $2.86 Tuesday.
- Nationwide, unleaded gas is over 18 cents cheaper than this time last year and 21 cents less than a month ago.
- This decrease is due to robust supply and relatively stable crude oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate remaining below $60 per barrel for most of December.
- Hawaii had the highest average of about $4.44 a gallon Tuesday, followed by $4.30 in California and $3.92 in Washington. Oklahoma, meanwhile, had the lowest average at $2.30 per gallon, followed by nearly $2.42 in Arkansas and Iowa.