Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starbucks union workers plan to strike next week unless contract is finalized

Starbucks To Sell Majority Stake In China Business
  • Starbucks union members have voted to strike at U.S. stores from November 13 unless a contract agreement is finalized.
  • The strike is scheduled for Red Cup Day, typically one of Starbucks' busiest days, with workers in at least 25 cities planning to participate.
  • Starbucks Workers United claims that progress on a contract has stalled under the company's new CEO, Brian Niccol.
  • Starbucks expressed disappointment in a statement, stating it already offers the “best job in retail” with an average of over $30 an hour in pay and benefits.
  • The union said Starbucks is unfairly lumping together various economic proposals from the union to arrive at the pay raise figures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in