Starbucks union workers plan to strike next week unless contract is finalized
- Starbucks union members have voted to strike at U.S. stores from November 13 unless a contract agreement is finalized.
- The strike is scheduled for Red Cup Day, typically one of Starbucks' busiest days, with workers in at least 25 cities planning to participate.
- Starbucks Workers United claims that progress on a contract has stalled under the company's new CEO, Brian Niccol.
- Starbucks expressed disappointment in a statement, stating it already offers the “best job in retail” with an average of over $30 an hour in pay and benefits.
- The union said Starbucks is unfairly lumping together various economic proposals from the union to arrive at the pay raise figures.